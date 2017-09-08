TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Deadly quake strikes southern Mexico

One of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike Mexico has hit off its southern coast on Thursday night, Sept. 7, killing at least 15 people, toppling houses and businesses and sending panicked people into the streets more than 650 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit off Chiapas state near the Guatemalan border with a magnitude as 8.1 - slightly stronger than the magnitude 8 quake of 1985 quake that killed thousands and devastated large parts of Mexico City.

Hundreds of buildings collapsed or were damage, power was cut at least briefly to more than 1.8 million people and authorities closed schools Friday in at least 11 states to check them for safety.

"The house moved like chewing gum and the light and internet went out momentarily," said Rodrigo Soberanes, who lives near the Chiapas state city of San Cristobal de las Casas.

2. Cuba evacuates resorts as Irma slams Turks and Caicos

Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday and Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts as the fearsome storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.

Waves as high as 20 feet were expected in the Turks and Caicos. Communications went down as the storm slammed into the islands, and the extent of the devastation was unclear.

Irma weakened from a Category 5 storm to Category 4 on Friday morning with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph, but it remained a powerful hurricane.

Hurricane #Irma downgrades, but at least 17 dead as it ravages Caribbean

Details: https://t.co/96ZmywH2WE pic.twitter.com/yPFPKs1tRR — JamaicaObserver (@JamaicaObserver) September 8, 2017

Thousands of tourists were evacuated from low-lying keys off the Cuban coast Thursday in anticipation of 20-foot storm surges. Buses loaded with tourists began streaming out of Santa Maria, Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo and other keys dotted with all-inclusive resorts.

Irma, the most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded, appeared increasingly likely to rip into heavily populated South Florida on Sunday afternoon.

3. 143 million Americans potentially exposed in Equifax data breach

Equifax, which monitors credit, said Thursday a security breach could potentially affect 143 million U.S. customers.

In a news release, the company said “criminals exploited a web application” to gain access to files that include names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some driver’s license numbers; 209,000 credit card numbers and personal ID information on 182,000 consumers were accessed by the hackers.

(2/2) We apologize to our consumers and business customers for the concern and frustration this causes. Learn more: https://t.co/ivVHFb2xA4. — Equifax Inc. (@Equifax) September 7, 2017

The company set up a website - www.equifaxsecurity2017.com - so that consumers can determine if their information is compromised. People can also call 866-447-7559 every day, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET.

WEATHER

Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Blowing dust may accompany the stronger storms.

High near 95 degrees.

