Police: Man in critical condition after midtown shooting

The victim's clothes can be seen on the street at the scene. (Source: KOLD News 13)

One man is in critical condition after a midtown shooting on Friday morning, Sept. 8, according to Tucson police.

The shooting happened near McCormick Park at North Columbus Boulevard and East Blacklidge Drive.

A portion of Columbus is closed in the area for the police investigation.

Police say witnesses heard arguing and then several shots. When police arrived they found a man who was shot in the chest.

A look at the scene - right now - police say prelim investigation suggests victim & suspect did not know each other pic.twitter.com/ZYVDWjjYJX — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) September 8, 2017

Police say the suspect, described only as a black man, drove away in a white vehicle.

