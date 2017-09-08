Police: Man in critical condition after midtown shooting

The shooting happened near McCormick Park at North Columbus Boulevard and East Blacklidge Drive.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made an announcement regarding federal Title IX rules that govern how colleges handle complaints of sexual violence on campus.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested one man and are seeking another following a vandalism spree in the west Valley.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle. According to a post to the SCCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to the Rio Rico Car Wash on the report of an armed robbery.
A man accused of at least eight armed robberies, all at Subway restaurants in the Tucson area, has been arrested.
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...
Warnings related to Hurricane Irma expanded in Florida as the forecast track of the Category 4 storm continues to shift slightly west.
As of 11am Friday, the brand new forecast track from the NHC has shifted even farther west bringing Irma on the coast of Florida Sunday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 145mph. While this is going to be a worst case scenario for the state of Florida, it means big improvements in our forecast.
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.
