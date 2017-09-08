Police: Man in critical condition after midtown shooting - Tucson News Now

Police: Man in critical condition after midtown shooting

By Tucson News Now Staff
The victim's clothes can be seen on the street at the scene. (Source: KOLD News 13)
The shooting happened near McCormick Park at North Columbus Boulevard and East Blacklidge Drive. (Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One man is in critical condition after a midtown shooting on Friday morning, Sept. 8, according to Tucson police.

The shooting happened near McCormick Park at North Columbus Boulevard and East Blacklidge Drive. 

A portion of Columbus is closed in the area for the police investigation. 

Police say witnesses heard arguing and then several shots. When police arrived they found a man who was shot in the chest.

Police say the suspect, described only as a black man, drove away in a white vehicle.

