Sierra Vista woman shoots burglary suspect - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Sierra Vista woman shoots burglary suspect

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A 69-year-old Sierra Vista woman shot a burglary suspect at her home late Thursday, Sept. 6, authorities said.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 11 p.m. at a home in the 8000 block of Ramsey Road.

CRIME TEAM COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

The CCSO said the suspect, a 26-year-old man, is in critical condition at a Tucson hospital.

"The resident had reported a burglary earlier in the day where she stated she returned home to find it had been broken into with a door damaged and unspecified items taken," the CCSO said in a news release. "The woman called back at 11:05 pm and advised that a man wearing dark clothing had attempted to break into the home and she shot at him."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:09:32 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:19:44 GMT
    The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

  • breaking

    New track for Irma shows Cat. 5 strength for Fla. landfall; track keeps hurricane west of SC

    New track for Irma shows Cat. 5 strength for Fla. landfall; track keeps hurricane west of SC

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-09-09 01:47:00 GMT

    The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida 

    The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida 

  • IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    Tuesday, September 30 2014 1:07 PM EDT2014-09-30 17:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-07 18:18:35 GMT
    Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly