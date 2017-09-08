Sierra Vista woman shoots burglary suspect

A 69-year-old Sierra Vista woman shot a burglary suspect at her home late Thursday, Sept. 6, authorities said.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 11 p.m. at a home in the 8000 block of Ramsey Road.

The CCSO said the suspect, a 26-year-old man, is in critical condition at a Tucson hospital.

"The resident had reported a burglary earlier in the day where she stated she returned home to find it had been broken into with a door damaged and unspecified items taken," the CCSO said in a news release. "The woman called back at 11:05 pm and advised that a man wearing dark clothing had attempted to break into the home and she shot at him."

