WATCH: Homicide suspect tackled during dramatic high-speed chase in Detroit

A homicide suspect was captured after a dramatic chase on a freeway in Michigan Friday afternoon.

According to CBS Detroit, police chased the man for miles on Interstate 75.

The man eventually jumped out of his vehicle, jumped across the media, ran into oncoming traffic and tried to hurdle a moving minivan.

Police quickly surrounded the suspect with one officer tackling the man while atop the van.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.