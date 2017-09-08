WATCH: Homicide suspect tackled during dramatic high-speed chase - Tucson News Now

WATCH: Homicide suspect tackled during dramatic high-speed chase in Detroit

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: WWJ / CNN) (Source: WWJ / CNN)
DETROIT (WWJ / CNN) -

A homicide suspect was captured after a dramatic chase on a freeway in Michigan Friday afternoon.

According to CBS Detroit, police chased the man for miles on Interstate 75.

The man eventually jumped out of his vehicle, jumped across the media, ran into oncoming traffic and tried to hurdle a moving minivan.

Police quickly surrounded the suspect with one officer tackling the man while atop the van.

