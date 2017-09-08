Arizona university bosses sued for immigrant tuition - Tucson News Now

Arizona university bosses sued for immigrant tuition

By Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's attorney general is suing the state university system over its decision to keep providing lower in-state tuition rates for immigrants granted deferred deportation status.

The lawsuit filed Friday goes much farther and alleges the Arizona Board of Regents is violating the state Constitution through a years-long series of tuition increases. Arizona's Constitution says public universities' tuition must be as close to free as possible.

The action by Attorney General Mark Brnovich comes days after the Trump administration announced it will wind down the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The board sent a letter to the attorney general's office last month noting its intention to wait for the Supreme Court to decide whether to overturn a lower court's ruling that those immigrants aren't eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

