Arizona AG sues state university system over tuition hike

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Friday, Sept. 8, filed a lawsuit against the state university system over its tuition.

Brnovich's suit claims the Arizona Board of Regents "dramatically and unconstitutionally" increased the price of tuition and mandatory fees more than 300 percent since 2003.

Brnovich also took issue with ABOR's decision to keep providing lower in-state tuition rates for immigrants granted deferred deportation status.

According to the state Constitution, public universities' tuition must be as close to free as possible.

"Every Arizonan dreams of being able to send their kids to college,” Brnovich said in an email. "Within the last 15 years, Arizona went from having some of the most affordable public universities to having some of the most expensive. We believe the Board of Regents needs to be held accountable and answer tough questions for Arizona's skyrocketing tuition rates."

ABOR oversees the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona.

The action came days after the Trump administration announced it will wind down the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The board sent a letter to the attorney general's office last month noting its intention to wait for the Supreme Court to decide whether to overturn a lower court's ruling that those immigrants aren't eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

