Arizona AG sues state university system over tuition hike - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Arizona AG sues state university system over tuition hike

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Friday, Sept. 8, filed a lawsuit against the state university system over its tuition.

Brnovich's suit claims the Arizona Board of Regents "dramatically and unconstitutionally" increased the price of tuition and mandatory fees more than 300 percent since 2003.

Brnovich also took issue with ABOR's decision to keep providing lower in-state tuition rates for immigrants granted deferred deportation status.

According to the state Constitution, public universities' tuition must be as close to free as possible.

"Every Arizonan dreams of being able to send their kids to college,” Brnovich said in an email. "Within the last 15 years, Arizona went from having some of the most affordable public universities to having some of the most expensive. We believe the Board of Regents needs to be held accountable and answer tough questions for Arizona's skyrocketing tuition rates."

ABOR oversees the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona.

You can read the lawsuit HERE.

The action came days after the Trump administration announced it will wind down the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The board sent a letter to the attorney general's office last month noting its intention to wait for the Supreme Court to decide whether to overturn a lower court's ruling that those immigrants aren't eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • OVERTIME: Week 3 matchups

    OVERTIME: Week 3 matchups

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-09-09 01:15:50 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Week 3 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

    Week 3 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

  • Local woman talks about Equifax breach

    Local woman talks about Equifax breach

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:56:43 GMT

    The breach involved, names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases driver’s license numbers. 

    The breach involved, names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases driver’s license numbers. 

  • Nova Home Loans AZ Bowl Game Luncheon

    Nova Home Loans AZ Bowl Game Luncheon

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:23:18 GMT
    Luncheon for Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. (Source: Tucson News Now)Luncheon for Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    "Each year we seem to sell more tickets. The first year we had 20,000 people come, 2nd year 34,000," said Jon Volpe, CEO Nova Home Loans. "The more people that come, the more we’re able to give back to the community."  

    "Each year we seem to sell more tickets. The first year we had 20,000 people come, 2nd year 34,000," said Jon Volpe, CEO Nova Home Loans. "The more people that come, the more we’re able to give back to the community."  

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:09:32 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:19:44 GMT
    The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

  • breaking

    New track for Irma shows Cat. 5 strength for Fla. landfall; track keeps hurricane west of SC

    New track for Irma shows Cat. 5 strength for Fla. landfall; track keeps hurricane west of SC

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-09-09 01:47:00 GMT

    The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida 

    The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida 

  • IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    Tuesday, September 30 2014 1:07 PM EDT2014-09-30 17:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-07 18:18:35 GMT
    Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly