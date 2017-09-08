Nova Home Loans AZ Bowl Game Luncheon

Nova Home Loans kicked off the football season with a luncheon about the upcoming Arizona Bowl, it was a sold out crowd for the event.

"Each year we seem to sell more tickets. The first year we had 20,000 people come, 2nd year 34,000," said Jon Volpe, CEO Nova Home Loans. "The more people that come, the more we’re able to give back to the community."

The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl is the only bowl game that gives 100 percent of the net proceeds back to the community.

"I know the first year we gave over $80,000 to 20 different charities. Last year we gave over $200,000 to even more charities," said Volpe. "And if we can sell the game out this year, we have the ability to give a million dollar check back to charities in Tucson."

There will be a block party on Friday, the night before the game. A tailgate right before the game, with band Neon Trees performing. Included in the festivities will be a nacho tasting contest. Beer will also be sold during the game, something that is not usual during a UA football game.

According to Volpe, the Nova Home Loans AZ Bowl is more than a football game, "it's a huge friendly family event."

For more about the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl click here: https://www.novaarizonabowl.com/

