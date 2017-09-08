Nova Home Loans AZ Bowl Game Luncheon - Tucson News Now

Nova Home Loans AZ Bowl Game Luncheon

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Luncheon for Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. (Source: Tucson News Now) Luncheon for Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl) (Source: Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Nova Home Loans kicked off the football season with a luncheon about the upcoming Arizona Bowl, it was a sold out crowd for the event. 

"Each year we seem to sell more tickets. The first year we had 20,000 people come, 2nd year 34,000," said Jon Volpe, CEO Nova Home Loans. "The more people that come, the more we’re able to give back to the community." 

The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl is the only bowl game that gives 100 percent of the net proceeds back to the community. 

"I know the first year we gave over $80,000 to 20 different charities. Last year we gave over $200,000 to even more charities," said Volpe. "And if we can sell the game out this year, we have the ability to give a million dollar check back to charities in Tucson."

There will be a block party on Friday, the night before the game. A tailgate right before the game, with band Neon Trees performing. Included in the festivities will be a nacho tasting contest. Beer will also be sold during the game, something that is not usual during a UA football game. 

According to Volpe, the Nova Home Loans AZ Bowl is more than a football game, "it's a huge friendly family event." 

For more about the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl click here: https://www.novaarizonabowl.com/

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • OVERTIME: Week 3 matchups

    OVERTIME: Week 3 matchups

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-09-09 01:15:50 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Week 3 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

    Week 3 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

  • Local woman talks about Equifax breach

    Local woman talks about Equifax breach

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:56:43 GMT

    The breach involved, names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases driver’s license numbers. 

    The breach involved, names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases driver’s license numbers. 

  • Nova Home Loans AZ Bowl Game Luncheon

    Nova Home Loans AZ Bowl Game Luncheon

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:23:18 GMT
    Luncheon for Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. (Source: Tucson News Now)Luncheon for Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    "Each year we seem to sell more tickets. The first year we had 20,000 people come, 2nd year 34,000," said Jon Volpe, CEO Nova Home Loans. "The more people that come, the more we’re able to give back to the community."  

    "Each year we seem to sell more tickets. The first year we had 20,000 people come, 2nd year 34,000," said Jon Volpe, CEO Nova Home Loans. "The more people that come, the more we’re able to give back to the community."  

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash in NJ

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:09:32 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:19:44 GMT
    The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)The crash happened near the site of the concert in Medford, NJ. (Source: NBC Philadelphia)

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

    Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

  • Equifax's ID theft protection offer comes with fine print

    Equifax's ID theft protection offer comes with fine print

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-09-09 01:31:38 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    News has been widely reported of a massive data breach at Equifax, one of the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies. Something not as widely reported? The fine print.

    News has been widely reported of a massive data breach at Equifax, one of the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies. Something not as widely reported? The fine print.

  • IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    IMAGES: Meth addicts' before-and-after photos

    Tuesday, September 30 2014 1:07 PM EDT2014-09-30 17:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-07 18:18:35 GMT
    Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)Before-and-after photos show the dangers of meth addiction. (Source: Rehabs.com)

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly