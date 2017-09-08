Local woman talks about Equifax breach

The breach of credit reporting agency Equifax has hit more than 143 million people.

The cyber attack was discovered back in July.

The breach involved names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases even driver’s license numbers.

Tucson News Now spoke to Kelsey O’Grady who live and works in Tucson. She is one of the millions of people that are a victim of this breach. O’Grady found out this morning, after her mother alerted her to the problem.

Wondering what to do in the wake of this data breach? The Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona offers the following tips:

1. Stay calm. Consumers are not liable for fraudulent charges on stolen account numbers.

2. Check directly with the Equifax website (https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/) for the latest information. Do NOT click on a link from an email or social media message as that may be a fraudster phishing.

3. If a credit card has been compromised, you will likely hear from the bank or card-issuer first. If you have questions, call the customer service number on your card.

4. Consider putting a credit freeze or fraud alert on your credit reports with the three major credit reporting agencies (go.bbb.org/creditfreeze). A credit freeze will prevent anyone from accessing your credit report or scores. This means you cannot apply for new credit without lifting the freeze. A fraud alert flags your account but does not automatically halt new credit being opened in your name.

5. AnnualCreditReport.com is the only website authorized by the Federal Trade Commission to provide you with a free annual credit report. Be wary of ads, emails, and social media messages for other services. Everyone should check their credit reports annually, whether or not they have been the victim of a data breach.

6. If your credit card(s) has been breached:

Monitor your credit card statements carefully (go online; don’t wait for the paper statement).

If you see a fraudulent charge, report it to your bank or credit card issuer immediately so the charge can be reversed and a new card issued.

Keep receipts in case you need to prove which charges you authorized and which ones you did not.

7. If your debit card has been breached:

Do all of the above as for credit cards, but pay very careful attention to your account. Debit cards do not have the same protections as credit cards and debit transactions withdraw funds directly from your bank account.

Contact your bank for more information, or if you want to pre-emptively request a new debit card or put a security block on your account.

