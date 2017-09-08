Cardinals sign Scooby Wright to 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals signed former University of Arizona standout Scooby Wright to the roster on Friday.
The University of Arizona women’s soccer team looks to rebound from an 0-1-1 weekend at the Sun Devil Desert Classic.
Kylan Wilborn shines in opening collegiate appearance (Photo courtesy: Pac-12 Network).
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
The hope is to fill the truck with hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers over the next few days, and to drive that truck full of supplies to Houston on Sept. 9.
