Come for the food, fun, and live music at 2nd Saturdays Downtown

Looking for something fun to do on Saturday, Sept. 9? How about heading downtown to 2nd Saturdays.

Events run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Congress Street and around downtown Tucson.



Look for street performers entertaining from Toole Ave. to Church Ave. Don't miss the fun! All the music is live, performed by local bands and fills downtown with music on the live 94.9 MIXfm Stage at Scott and Congress starting at 6pm. Check the 2nd Saturdays web for start times, schedule of bands and live stage performances at www.2ndsaturdays.com.

Don't pass up your favorite vendors and food trucks. They'll be available showcasing their goods and serving all your favorites from burgers and pizza to ice cream and something cold to drink.

There are vendors selling hand made items for you to consider.



Remember you can be part of the Downtown scene along Sun Link’s Downtown route. Hop on at any stop along the Sun Link corridor to be part of 2nd Saturdays, this weekend.



The Kids’ Area at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum located at 414 N. Toole will have interactive fun for the kids from 10 am until 3:30pm. Activities include free rides on a choo-cho and climbing aboard the Locomotive that was featured in Oklahoma to ring the bell!! See running trains of all sizes and interactive bi-lingual exhibits.



Live, local bands will perform on the Scott Ave. Stage located at Scott and Congress. Plenty of room to sit and enjoy the free performances. Check www.2ndsaturdays.com for schedule and a list of bands.

Fox Theatre (17 West Congress Street) from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Free Range Country, a free concert showcasing some of Tucson's favorite country artists

Hotel Congress (311 East Congress Street): TBA

Rialto Theatre (318 East Congress Street): TBA

WEST SIDE RIDES CLASSIC CAR CLUB: on 6th Ave. Part of the 2nd Saturdays family, West Side Rides provides 2nd Saturdays with great classic cars you won’t want to miss. The cars are special and so is each member of this club. They have been part of the scene with their great rides decorating the streets for this super event. Always changing, these folks bring some of the best rides in town to the city center for you to see. Cars like the first one you owned or like your dad drove. Don't miss them.

Look for all details, parking maps and the complete schedule at www.2ndsaturdays.com.

