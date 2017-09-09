OVERTIME: Kowalcek's five TDs leads Catalina Foothills to victory

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Chris Kowalcek accounted for five touchdowns Friday night as Catalina Foothills stopped visiting Flowing Wells 52-8.

The senior quarterback compiled three touchdowns on the ground, running for scores of 21, two and four yards.

He threw for a pair of touchdowns, one for 34 yards to Brandon Tamplin and a 77-yard strike to Andrew Rhonehouse.

Tamplin also ran for a 21-yard touchdown.

The victory for Catalina Foothills (3-1) was the 299th of Jeff Scurran’s high school coaching career.

The late Vern Friedli (331) is the only Southern Arizona head coach among the eight currently with 300 or more career wins.

The Falcons got a late touchdown from Joaquin Holm on a 31-yard run.

Flowing Wells (1-2) lone score came on a four-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Allison to Xavier Hawkins.

The Falcons visit Empire in Week 4 while the Caballeros travel to take on Cienega.

