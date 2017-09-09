Wildcat roundup: Soccer loses; Volleyball cancelled

Midfielder Kennedy Kieneker plays a ball during the Wildcats 1-0 loss Friday night to Florida Gulf Coast (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team was defeated by Florida Gulf Coast University 1-0 Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium.

The Wildcats (1-2-2) outshot FCGU by a count of 19-2 in the match.

Arizona is back in action at home on Sunday, Sep. 10, when the Wildcats will take on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. MST.

Meanwhile Arizona Volleyball’s weekend tournament at Florida State was cancelled Friday due to Hurricane Irma.

The Wildcats had already made the trip to Tallahassee when the decision was made.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.