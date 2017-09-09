Wildcat roundup: Soccer loses; Volleyball cancelled

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team was defeated by Florida Gulf Coast University 1-0 Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium.
The Wildcats (1-2-2) outshot FCGU by a count of 19-2 in the match.
Arizona is back in action at home on Sunday, Sep. 10, when the Wildcats will take on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. MST.
Meanwhile Arizona Volleyball’s weekend tournament at Florida State was cancelled Friday due to Hurricane Irma.
The Wildcats had already made the trip to Tallahassee when the decision was made.
Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.
David Kelly contributed to this story.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.