BREAKING: One person dead after crash on I-10 near Twin Peaks Road

A single-vehicle crash killed a driver Saturday morning on Interstate 10 between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks Road, officials said.

Northwest Fire District crews responded to the scene just after 5:00 a.m. to find a car with significant damage located in the median of I-10, according to Capt. Brian Keeley, Public Information Officer for Northwest Fire District.

NWFD said the vehicle struck the center divider cables.

The driver, who officials said was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver later died at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

