BREAKING: One person dead after crash on I-10 near Twin Peaks Road

Crews rescued multiple rabbits from a house fire on the East side on Saturday, Sep. 9., officials said.
A single-vehicle crash killed a driver Saturday morning on Interstate 10 between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks Road, officials said.
Week 3 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Rescue crews are headed to the Sunshine state to help, as millions are fleeing. Some folks are even taking refuge in Tucson.
Annette Cortes, who is just three weeks into her first semester at the University of Arizona. Like any other freshman, she's getting used to her new life on campus and her classes. But following her dreams of becoming a pediatrician has come with a hefty price tag.
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
The latest Hurricane Irma update shows Irma has weakened to a category 3, but restrengthening is anticipated.
