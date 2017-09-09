Crews rescue multiple rabbits from house fire on East side

Crews rescued multiple rabbits from a house fire on the East side on Saturday, Sep. 9., officials said.

Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a residential fire in the 1700 block of South Regina Cleri Drive around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, according to Capt. Andrew Skaggs, Public Information Officer for Tucson Fire Department.

TFD said a neighbor was asleep in her bedroom when she woke up to the room getting hot and noticed the orange glow of flames coming from the neighbor's home outside the bedroom window.

Crews did not find any occupants inside the home but said they were able to rescue four rabbits. One of the rabbits was lethargic, according to TFD, but after treatment acted better and was reunited with the other rabbits.

TFD said the resident was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to firefighters. In all, 10 units and 25 firefighters were needed to put the fire out.

The majority of the fire damage was to the exterior of the home with heavy smoke damage, TFD said.

