Pinal County Sheriff's Office issues scam alert

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said scammers are calling people and telling them they are raising money on behalf of PCSO and/or Sheriff Mark Lamb.

PCSO said they have received several calls from people asking if the Sheriff's Office solicits donations over the phone. PCSO said this is a scam and are urging people not to fall for it saying, "The Sheriff's Office does not solicit money over the phone."

If you believe you've been victimized, please call 520-866-5111.

