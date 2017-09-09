Pinal County Sheriff's Office issues scam alert - Tucson News Now

Pinal County Sheriff's Office issues scam alert

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said scammers are calling people and telling them they are raising money on behalf of PCSO and/or Sheriff Mark Lamb.

PCSO said they have received several calls from people asking if the Sheriff's Office solicits donations over the phone. PCSO said this is a scam and are urging people not to fall for it saying, "The Sheriff's Office does not solicit money over the phone."

If you believe you've been victimized, please call 520-866-5111.

