Pinal County Sheriff's Office issues scam alert

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said scammers are calling people and telling them they are raising money on behalf of PCSO and/or Sheriff Mark Lamb.
Crews rescued multiple rabbits from a house fire on the East side on Saturday, Sep. 9., officials said.
A single-vehicle crash killed a driver Saturday morning on Interstate 10 between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks Road, officials said.
Week 3 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Rescue crews are headed to the Sunshine state to help, as millions are fleeing. Some folks are even taking refuge in Tucson.
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.
