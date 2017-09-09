Roadrunners 'Fan Fest' welcomes young, old hockey enthusiasts

Week 3 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
A single-vehicle crash killed a driver Saturday morning on Interstate 10 between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks Road, officials said.
It was Tucson's chance to say 'meep meep' and welcome back the Roadrunners. The American Hockey League team will take the ice in less than a month, and Sunday's Fan Fest was a chance for young fans to experience the process of getting ready for Opening Night.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said scammers are calling people and telling them they are raising money on behalf of PCSO and/or Sheriff Mark Lamb.
Crews rescued multiple rabbits from a house fire on the East side on Saturday, Sep. 9., officials said.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.
Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.
