BEAR DOWN: Houston knocks off Wildcats 19-16

The Arizona Wildcats used both Brandon Dawkins and Khalil Tate at quarterback Saturday night but could not find enough offense to beat the visiting Houston Cougars who won 19-16 at Arizona Stadium.

Tate replaced Dawkins in the fourth quarter but threw a critical interception as UA was driving for game-tying field goal.

Dawkins finished 17-of-29 passing for 178 yards.

JJ Taylor led the rushing attack with 87 yards on 16 carries. Zach Green scored the Cats lone touchdown on a one-yard second quarter run.

Josh Pollack kicked three field goal for Arizona (0-1).

Scottsdale-native Kyle Allen threw for 225 yards and a touchdown for Houston (1-0). The Wildcats intercepted him twice including Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles third of the season.

The Wildcats will travel to face UTEP in El Paso on Friday night.

MOBILE USERS: Check out photos from the game, provided by Big E Photography.

The Cougars' season opener was canceled due to the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. It also delayed the head coaching debut of Major Applewhite, the former standout quarterback at the University of Texas..

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.