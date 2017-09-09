Wildcat fans show support for Houston at U of A game

The Houston Cougars football team arrived in Tucson on Saturday to take on the University of Arizona Wildcats.



Over the past week, the U of A packed two large trucks full of donations for the Hurricane Harvey victims. After the football game, the drivers will follow Houston’s equipment truck down to deliver the supplies and let them know the UA stands with Texas.



“It was surreal going to the grocery stores. There’s nothing. There was no water, there was no bread.” Texas resident, Robin Sacks said.



Robin Sacks and her friend, Nicole Barbosa live just 40 miles north of Houston. They watched anxiously as Hurricane Harvey ripped through their state causing massive destruction. The storm also caused major flooding for the Houston Cougars football team.



“This is our first game for U of H because of the flooding,” Sacks said.



Sacks and Barbosa booked a flight from Texas to Tucson on Friday, to take their minds off of the Hurricane and cheer on the Cougars as they take on the Wildcats.

They said they were happily surprised to see so much support before the game. They spotted a handmade sign, with the message, “Sending Arizona love down to Texas.” It was created by Marina Kroeger.



“I really feel for the parents and families who have kids playing here and they’re at home and these kids are probably distracted with what’s going on. I want to let them know we are thinking about them,” Marina Kroeger said.



The University of Arizona collected nearly 70 thousand pounds of supplies for the hurricane victims. Sacks said it’s overwhelming to see such generosity from strangers, who live more than one thousand miles away.



“It just shows people’s heart and their willingness to give and help out their neighbors even when you’re not from Texas,” Sacks said.

