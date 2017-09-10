Bus driver resigns after Marana students swept away in wash

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the New Mexico Amber Alert is now an active Arizona Amber Alert on Sunday, Sep. 10. DPS said the alert was issued issued for three boys last seen with their mother in Albuquerque, NM. The suspects was last seennear westbound I-40 & SR 95 in Northern Arizona driving a Silver 2009 Kia Spectra with License plate AAYR80.
Marana Unified School District officials confirmed Sunday that the bus driver who let students off the bus near a flooded wash has resigned.
The Houston Cougars football team arrived in Tucson on Saturday to take on the University of Arizona Wildcats. Over the past week, the U of A packed two large trucks full of donations for the Hurricane Harvey victims. After the football game, the drivers will follow Houston’s equipment truck down to deliver the supplies and let them know the UA stands with Texas.
Week 3 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
A single-vehicle crash killed a driver Saturday morning on Interstate 10 between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks Road, officials said.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.
