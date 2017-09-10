Bus driver resigns after Marana students swept away in wash

Marana Unified School District officials confirmed Sunday that the bus driver who let students off the bus near a flooded wash has resigned.



Our August 24 report stated that the bus driver, Glen McCoy, did not fully follow proper policies and procedures prior to an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in which a girl was swept away in a wash, according to the initial investigation by the district.



McCoy resigned Monday, August 28, according to Tamara Crawley, a spokeswoman for the district. She confirmed that McCoy is no longer employed with the district.



Crawley would not comment on the investigation that was started after the Aug. 23 incident. She also would not comment on whether it's still an active investigation, now that McCoy had resigned.



Fellow Marana High School students on the bus told Tucson News Now that two classmates, a senior boy and a freshman girl, decided to get off a stop early on the bus route and walk home.



The Drexel Heights Fire District responded to an unconscious person call in the San Joaquin Road and Neal Avenue area, in the far west side of Tucson. Crews arrived and found the girl had fallen in the wash and was knocked unconscious after she hit her head. She was pulled from the water by bystanders.



Crawley said district policy states that "the student needs to be dropped off at their designated bus stop, or a bus stop pre-approved by a parent or guardian, or a parent or guardian needs to be present to remove the student from the bus."



Crawley said the students involved in the incident got off the bus prior to their designated bus stop.



Following the Aug. 23 incident, McCoy had been "assigned to home," or placed on paid administrative leave, Crawley said. McCoy had been with the district since March 2015, and had no prior incidents.

