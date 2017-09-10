An AMBER Alert has been issued in Arizona for missing Albuquerque children

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the New Mexico AMBER Alert is now an active Arizona Amber Alert on Sunday, Sep. 10.

DPS said the alert was issued issued for three boys last seen with their mother in Albuquerque, NM. The suspects was last seen near westbound I-40 & SR 95 in Northern Arizona driving a Silver 2009 Kia Spectra with License plate AAYR80.

Deputies believe they may be in Arizona. If you see them you are asked to call 505-798-7000.

