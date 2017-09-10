An AMBER Alert has been issued in Arizona for missing Albuquerq - Tucson News Now

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Arizona for missing Albuquerque children

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the New Mexico AMBER Alert is now an active Arizona Amber Alert on Sunday, Sep. 10.

DPS said the alert was issued issued for three boys last seen with their mother in Albuquerque, NM. The suspects was last seen near westbound I-40 & SR 95 in Northern Arizona driving a Silver 2009 Kia Spectra with License plate AAYR80.  

Deputies believe they may be in Arizona. If you see them you are asked to call 505-798-7000.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • An AMBER Alert has been issued in Arizona for missing Albuquerque children

    An AMBER Alert has been issued in Arizona for missing Albuquerque children

    Sunday, September 10 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-10 19:27:01 GMT

    The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the New Mexico Amber Alert is now an active Arizona Amber Alert on Sunday, Sep. 10. DPS said the alert was issued issued for three boys last seen with their mother in Albuquerque, NM. The suspects was last seennear westbound I-40 & SR 95 in Northern Arizona driving a Silver 2009 Kia Spectra with License plate AAYR80.  

    The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the New Mexico Amber Alert is now an active Arizona Amber Alert on Sunday, Sep. 10. DPS said the alert was issued issued for three boys last seen with their mother in Albuquerque, NM. The suspects was last seennear westbound I-40 & SR 95 in Northern Arizona driving a Silver 2009 Kia Spectra with License plate AAYR80.  

  • Bus driver resigns after Marana students swept away in wash

    Bus driver resigns after Marana students swept away in wash

    Sunday, September 10 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-09-10 19:05:03 GMT
    Source: Tucson News NowSource: Tucson News Now

    Marana Unified School District officials confirmed Sunday that the bus driver who let students off the bus near a flooded wash has resigned. 

    Marana Unified School District officials confirmed Sunday that the bus driver who let students off the bus near a flooded wash has resigned. 

  • Wildcat fans show support for Houston at U of A game

    Wildcat fans show support for Houston at U of A game

    Sunday, September 10 2017 1:50 AM EDT2017-09-10 05:50:33 GMT
    Marina Kroeger brough the handmade sign to Saturday's game (Source: Tucson News Now).Marina Kroeger brough the handmade sign to Saturday's game (Source: Tucson News Now).

    The Houston Cougars football team arrived in Tucson on Saturday to take on the University of Arizona Wildcats.  Over the past week, the U of A packed two large trucks full of donations for the Hurricane Harvey victims. After the football game, the drivers will follow Houston’s equipment truck down to deliver the supplies and let them know the UA stands with Texas.

    The Houston Cougars football team arrived in Tucson on Saturday to take on the University of Arizona Wildcats. Over the past week, the U of A packed two large trucks full of donations for the Hurricane Harvey victims.

    •   
Powered by Frankly