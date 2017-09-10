Crews rescue injured hiker in Catalina State Park - Tucson News Now

Crews rescue injured hiker in Catalina State Park

Pima County Sheriff's Department officials said crews are working a rescue at the Romero Pools area in Catalina State Park. 

PCSD said a man was airlifted out of the canyon area around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday after suffering a serious leg injury. We will have more information when it is available. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly