One month after storm damage, tenant told to leave home

It was the mayhem after monsoon, with enough destruction at an east side Tucson apartment complex to displace at least 14 people.



Yet, it wasn't the sound of trees falling that startled Marian Robinson, but a knock on her door that caught her off-guard.



"We heard the noise, but we didn't even know that a tree had fallen until the fireman told us we had to evacuate. Which, I was like, 'I'm in a wheelchair. Exactly how do you want me to evacuate?'" she said.



Robinson was one of two people Tucson Fire Department firefighters had to pull out of the damaged apartments Aug. 10. No one was injured at the Woodridge Apartments, 8225 E. Speedway Boulevard, when at least five eucalyptus trees came crashing down.



But to Robinson's surprise, she was told by apartment management, a few days later, that she and her husband could return home.



"The landlord had warned us that it was okay to move back in. So we assumed since there was really no structural damage on our apartment, that we'd be okay," she said.



While no structural damage was visible on her lower-level apartment, Robinson told Tucson News Now that mold had started to form in the unit.



Now, one month later, with caution tape surrounding the building and chain-link fencing blocking them in, Robinson is being pulled out again.



"I was happy," she said. "And then they turn around and tell us we have to move out. I was like, 'not after I just paid rent.'"



In a letter dated Sept. 1, a firm representing MEB Management Services Inc. and the Woodridge Apartments said that much of Robinson's apartment building will be demolished, along with another building on the property.



"As an initial matter, in an effort to determine the extent of the damage to the community Management engaged the services of Kaiser Structural. [They] recommended that a significant portion of buildings 100 and 400 be demolished," the letter from Koglmeier Law Group PLC stated.



Robinson and her husband were given two weeks to get out, told they would need to vacate the apartment by Sept. 14.



Robinson said she has lived in that unit for 11 years.



"All I could figure was, alright, now what?" she said.



According to the letter, there is limited availability to transfer to a new apartment in the Woodridge Apartments community.



Our knock at the Woodbridge Apartments office and our phone call to Koglmeier Law Group PLC went unanswered on Sunday, Sept. 10.



Robinson explained that the Woodbridge Apartments management had prorated her rent for September. She said there was no financial assistance offered to help her move to a new, off-site apartment. She was able to find a new home at a nearby complex.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.