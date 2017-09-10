Closed doors limit damage in Tucson apartment fire - Tucson News Now

Closed doors limit damage in Tucson apartment fire

By Tucson News Now Staff
Damage from the flames was contained to the kitchen (Source: Tucson Fire Department).
The woman living in the apartment and her two dogs escaped safely (Source: Tucson Fire Department).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

After a woman helped her two dogs out of her burning apartment Sunday, firefighters said she managed to limit the spread of the flames.

Firefighters responded to multiple calls of smoke and flames from the apartment in the 1000 block of North Jerrie, which is near the intersection of Speedway and Columbus.

The woman living there said she closed the doors before leaving for good in hopes of saving some of her personal belongings.

It worked, according to Captain Andy Skaggs with Tucson Fire Department.

The closed doors helped prevent the flames from tearing through the apartment.

Firefighters extinguished the flames through an exterior window, according to a release from Skaggs.

The fire sparked in the kitchen, but the cause of it all is still under investigation.

The woman and her two dogs were not hurt. Skaggs stated that they declined assistance from the Red Cross.

Tucson Fire Department arrived on scene in four minutes and had the flames under control in 10, according to department records.

