Firefighters extinguish flames on Tucson's west side

Firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a home on the west side of Tucson.



The fire started in a bedroom on the 100 block of S. Westmoreland Avenue, according to Tucson Fire Department spokesman Andy Skaggs.



Firefighters were dispatched at 8:55 Sunday night, Sept. 10, and were on scene by 8:59, Skaggs said. He explained that they would have arrived sooner, but were originally told the wrong address by the reporting party.



There was nobody inside of the home at the time of the fire, and Skaggs said firefighters got the flames under control at 9:26 p.m.



According to Skaggs, there is a resident who is frequently in and out of the home. They are still working to track that person down. They were not on scene when firefighters were trying to put out the flames.

