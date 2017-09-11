Firefighters extinguish flames on Tucson's west side

Firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a home on the west side of Tucson.
Pima County Sheriff's Department said crews are working a rescue at the Romero Pools area in Catalina State Park. PCSD said a man was airlifted out of the canyon around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday after suffering a serious leg injury.
After a woman helped her two dogs out of her burning apartment Sunday, firefighters said she managed to limit the spread of the flames. Firefighters responded to multiple calls of smoke and flames from the apartment in the 1000 block of North Jerrie, which is near the intersection of Speedway and Columbus.
It was the mayhem after monsoon, with enough destruction at an east side Tucson apartment complex to displace at least 14 people. Yet, it wasn't the sound of trees falling that startled Marian Robinson, but a knock on her door that caught her off-guard.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the New Mexico AMBER Alert is now an active Arizona Amber Alert on Sunday, Sep. 10.
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
