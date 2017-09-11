Late goal from UA's Samantha Falasco upends Texas Tech 1-0

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team defeated Texas Tech on Sunday night at Mulcahy Stadium by a score of 1-0.

The lone goal for the Wildcats came in the 88th minute from Samantha Falasco off a corner kick from Cali Crisler.

The win ended a four-match winless streak for UA (2-2-2) as the side went 1-1 in the Wildcat Classic this weekend.

Arizona is back in action on Friday, Sep. 15 in Tucson, when the Wildcats will take on BYU at 7 p.m. MST.

You can read more about this match over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

David Kelly contributed to this story.