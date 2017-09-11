Tucson first responders climb 2,071 steps in memory of 9/11

Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.
Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.
The AMBER Alert was cancelled for three children from Albuquerque, NM late Sunday night after authorities safely covered the children and the suspect vehicle.
The AMBER Alert was cancelled for three children from Albuquerque, NM late Sunday night after authorities safely covered the children and the suspect vehicle.
Firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a home on the west side of Tucson.
Firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a home on the west side of Tucson.
Pima County Sheriff's Department said crews are working a rescue at the Romero Pools area in Catalina State Park. PCSD said a man was airlifted out of the canyon around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday after suffering a serious leg injury.
Pima County Sheriff's Department said crews are working a rescue at the Romero Pools area in Catalina State Park. PCSD said a man was airlifted out of the canyon around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday after suffering a serious leg injury.
After a woman helped her two dogs out of her burning apartment Sunday, firefighters said she managed to limit the spread of the flames. Firefighters responded to multiple calls of smoke and flames from the apartment in the 1000 block of North Jerrie, which is near the intersection of Speedway and Columbus.
After a woman helped her two dogs out of her burning apartment Sunday, firefighters said she managed to limit the spread of the flames. Firefighters responded to multiple calls of smoke and flames from the apartment in the 1000 block of North Jerrie, which is near the intersection of Speedway and Columbus.
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in effect until 2 p.m. for several Lowcountry Counties.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in effect until 2 p.m. for several Lowcountry Counties.
The fish is most familiar to people as an aquarium fish known as an algae-eater where it is valued for one of the primary traits that makes it destructive in lakes.
The fish is most familiar to people as an aquarium fish known as an algae-eater where it is valued for one of the primary traits that makes it destructive in lakes.