Tucson first responders climb 2,071 steps in memory of 9/11 - Tucson News Now

Tucson first responders climb 2,071 steps in memory of 9/11

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
911 Tower Challenge (Source: Tucson News Now) 911 Tower Challenge (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs at the University of Arizona Stadium for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.

The number of steps represent the 110 floors and 2,071 steps that were in the Twin Towers.

Some will do the challenge in full gear to better replicate what first responders experienced 16 years ago.

Participants said they keep coming back because this gives them a sense of purpose.

“You try to think of what if this person had a family and they gave their life for this horrific event that happened, so it puts you in a place of peace to say I’m doing this for them,” said MSgt. John Brooks.

Over the last five years, this event has raised more than $100,000 for local charities.

Donations in support of the event may be made by visiting the 911 Tower Challenge website.

This event is not open to the public.

Tucson News Now will stream the climb live on our Facebook page once the event starts at around 7 a.m.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Tucson first responders climb 2,071 steps in memory of 9/11

    Tucson first responders climb 2,071 steps in memory of 9/11

    Monday, September 11 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-09-11 12:49:45 GMT
    911 Tower Challenge (Source: Tucson News Now)911 Tower Challenge (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.

    Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.

  • AMBER Alert cancelled for missing children from Albuquerque

    AMBER Alert cancelled for missing children from Albuquerque

    Monday, September 11 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 11:27:09 GMT

    The AMBER Alert was cancelled for three children from  Albuquerque, NM late Sunday night after authorities safely covered the children and the suspect vehicle.

    The AMBER Alert was cancelled for three children from  Albuquerque, NM late Sunday night after authorities safely covered the children and the suspect vehicle.

  • Firefighters extinguish flames on Tucson's west side

    Firefighters extinguish flames on Tucson's west side

    Monday, September 11 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-09-11 05:38:38 GMT
    Firefighters found nobody home at the time of the fire (Source: Tucson News Now).Firefighters found nobody home at the time of the fire (Source: Tucson News Now).

    Firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a home on the west side of Tucson.

    Firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a home on the west side of Tucson.

    •   
Powered by Frankly