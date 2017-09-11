Tucson first responders climb 2,071 steps in memory of 9/11

Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs at the University of Arizona Stadium for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.

The number of steps represent the 110 floors and 2,071 steps that were in the Twin Towers.

Some will do the challenge in full gear to better replicate what first responders experienced 16 years ago.

A look at some of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. Today's tower challenge will honor them #tucson pic.twitter.com/jx5MT6XO7u — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) September 11, 2017

Participants said they keep coming back because this gives them a sense of purpose.

“You try to think of what if this person had a family and they gave their life for this horrific event that happened, so it puts you in a place of peace to say I’m doing this for them,” said MSgt. John Brooks.

Over the last five years, this event has raised more than $100,000 for local charities.

Donations in support of the event may be made by visiting the 911 Tower Challenge website.

This event is not open to the public.

Tucson News Now will stream the climb live on our Facebook page once the event starts at around 7 a.m.

