Tucson Red Cross workers aid Irma relief efforts

Crews rescued multiple rabbits from a house fire on the East side on Saturday, Sep. 9., officials said.
Crews rescued multiple rabbits from a house fire on the East side on Saturday, Sep. 9., officials said.
Red Cross volunteers from across the country are helping people affected by now Tropical Storm Irma. Many of those have been in place since last week preparing for the storm. The organization has also sent 100 Emergency Response Vehicles to help deliver supplies and meals. Tucson resident Tom Willard drove one of the “ERV’s” down to Tallahassee, near Florida’s Panhandle. “We’re going to be feeding people. Feed people who hav...
Red Cross volunteers from across the country are helping people affected by now Tropical Storm Irma.
Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.
Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.
The AMBER Alert was cancelled for three children from Albuquerque, NM late Sunday night after authorities safely covered the children and the suspect vehicle.
The AMBER Alert was cancelled for three children from Albuquerque, NM late Sunday night after authorities safely covered the children and the suspect vehicle.
Firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a home on the west side of Tucson.
Firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a home on the west side of Tucson.
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.
One person has died after he fell off his home's roof in an attempt to remove something that fell on the roof, about 11:00 Monday morning.
One person has died after he fell off his home's roof in an attempt to remove something that fell on the roof, about 11:00 Monday morning.