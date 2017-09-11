Tucson Red Cross workers aid Irma relief efforts

Red Cross volunteers from across the country are helping people affected by now Tropical Storm Irma.

Many of those volunteers have been in place since last week preparing for the storm. The organization has also sent 100 Emergency Response Vehicles to help deliver supplies and meals.

Tucson resident Tom Willard drove one of the “ERV’s” down to Tallahassee, near Florida’s panhandle.

“We’re going to be feeding people. Feed people who have had severe damage from the storm. They’re not going to have electricity. They’re probably won’t even have water. Forget about cooking gas or anything like that. They won’t have anything. They’ll be lucky if they can put a bed down,” he said.

Willard, who spent 30 years as a firefighter, said he’s met people from across the country all coming together to help people in Irma’s path.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch that. I mean, their whole lives are turned upside down. How do you cope with something like this. Yes, it’s very difficult but you have to keep going, because eventually we get everybody up and living,” he said.

The Red Cross said it will continue to send volunteers to states affected by the storm as it makes it’s way north.

