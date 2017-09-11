Two severely injured in UTV crash rescued by helicopter - Tucson News Now

Two severely injured in UTV crash rescued by helicopter

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Cochise County Search and Rescue was called to help Greenlee County SAR and Arizona DPS Air Rescue with the rescue of two males who were severely injured in a UTV (side-by-side) crash on Saturday, Sep. 10.

In a release CCSO said AZDPS requested a qualified helicopter technician, and SAR Coordinator David Noland responded to the Safford Airport, and was flown to the scene in the mountains northeast of Morenci.

Greenlee Co. SAR took one of the injured males to a landing zone to meet a medical helicopter.

The second male, who was in serious condition, had to be extricated from underneath the UTV. He was flown by long line rescue to a landing zone where a medical helicopter picked him up.

Both of the males were flown to Tucson for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

