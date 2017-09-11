Two severely injured in UTV crash rescued by helicopter

Chef Maria Mazon joined us from Boca Tacos y Tequila for this week's What's For Lunch segment. We made "Salmon A La Plancha."
Cochise County Search and Rescue was called to help Greenlee County SAR and Arizona DPS Air Rescue with the rescue of two males who were severely injured in a UTV (side-by-side) crash on Saturday, Sep. 10. In a release CCSO said AZDPS requested a qualified helicopter technician, and SAR Coordinator David Noland responded to the Safford Airport, and was flown to the scene in the mountains northeast of Morenci. Greenlee Co. SAR took one of the injured males to a landing zo...
Crews rescued multiple rabbits from a house fire on the East side on Saturday, Sep. 9., officials said.
Red Cross volunteers from across the country are helping people affected by now Tropical Storm Irma. Many of those have been in place since last week preparing for the storm. The organization has also sent 100 Emergency Response Vehicles to help deliver supplies and meals. Tucson resident Tom Willard drove one of the “ERV’s” down to Tallahassee, near Florida’s Panhandle. “We’re going to be feeding people. Feed people who hav...
Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.
The Kilauea Volcano put on yet another stunning show on the Big Island last week. Paradise Helicopters and Tropical Visions Video captured a beautiful sight from Kilauea’s 61g flow from the Pu‘u O‘o vent to the ocean entry at Kamokuna during an early-morning flight on Sept. 7.
