What's For Lunch: Salmon a la Plancha - Boca Tacos y Tequila - Tucson News Now

What's For Lunch: Salmon a la Plancha - Boca Tacos y Tequila

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Chef Maria Mazon joined us from Boca Tacos y Tequila for this week's What's For Lunch segment.

We made "Salmon A La Plancha."

For more information on Boca Tacos y Tequila visit https://bocatacos.com/ or visit Boca at 533 N. Fourth Avenue.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly