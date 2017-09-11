What's For Lunch: Salmon a la Plancha - Boca Tacos y Tequila

Chef Maria Mazon joined us from Boca Tacos y Tequila for this week's What's For Lunch segment. We made "Salmon A La Plancha."
Chef Maria Mazon joined us from Boca Tacos y Tequila for this week's What's For Lunch segment. We made "Salmon A La Plancha."
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
Tanque Verde Ranch is in the middle of their Prickly Pear Harvest Event. Executive Chef Justin Macy joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make Prickly Pear Margaritas.
Tanque Verde Ranch is in the middle of their Prickly Pear Harvest Event. Executive Chef Justin Macy joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make Prickly Pear Margaritas.
This week Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery joined us for our "What's For Lunch" segment.
This week Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery joined us for our "What's For Lunch" segment.
Blue Banana Frozen Yogurt joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak on Thursday, Aug. 10, to talk yogurt, gelato and smoothies.
Blue Banana Frozen Yogurt joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak on Thursday, Aug. 10, to talk yogurt, gelato and smoothies.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.
The Kilauea Volcano put on yet another stunning show on the Big Island last week. Paradise Helicopters and Tropical Visions Video captured a beautiful sight from Kilauea’s 61g flow from the Pu‘u O‘o vent to the ocean entry at Kamokuna during an early-morning flight on Sept. 7.
The Kilauea Volcano put on yet another stunning show on the Big Island last week. Paradise Helicopters and Tropical Visions Video captured a beautiful sight from Kilauea’s 61g flow from the Pu‘u O‘o vent to the ocean entry at Kamokuna during an early-morning flight on Sept. 7.