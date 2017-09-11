Sierra Vista man injured in shooting

Sierra Vista police are investigating a shooting in a motel parking lot that left one man injured.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the 5100 block of East Highway 90.

There was a fight involving several people, and one man was shot in the upper torso. He fled the scene before police arrived, but later sought treatment at the Canyon Vista Medical Center. He was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Andrew Haldorson at (520) 452-7500.

