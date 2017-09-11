Rural Metro Captain passes away after heart attack - Tucson News Now

Rural Metro Captain passes away after heart attack

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Captain Scott Ferguson (Source: Rural Metro Fire Department) Captain Scott Ferguson (Source: Rural Metro Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Officials with Rural Metro Fire Department have confirmed that Captain Scott Ferguson has died after suffering a cardiac event.  

According to a RMFD release, Ferguson had a heart attack that left him in critical condition, he faced a trying recovery and unfortunately passed away on Friday night, Sept. 8. 

Captain Ferguson started his career with the Houston Fire Department in the early 80s.  He moved to Tucson and spent 30 years in service to Pima County. 

His work ethic, reputation and personality had a profoundly positive impact on all who had the pleasure of meeting him. This was reinforced over the past week as long-time friends and colleagues from across the country offered their support.

Following the Arizona Local Assistance State Team’s Resource Guide for Managing Firefighter Deaths, Captain Ferguson will be honored with the Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol.

Services are currently being planned for Wednesday, Sept. 13 in Tucson.

