Charges dropped against suspect in death of Baby Wyllow

Charges have been dropped against one of the suspects from a disturbing case of child abuse that ended with the death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl.

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirmed charges of murder and felony child abuse have been dropped against Brianna Raidy.

Raidy and three others were arrested in March 2017 in connection with the death of Baby Wyllow.

Investigators said Baby Wyllow died from an infection brought on by blunt force injuries. She was also malnourished, which was listed as a serious contributing factor in her death.

Kylie Marie Brewer, Baby Wyllow's mother, was also arrested along with Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. and Kaylie Ryan Gossett. All three are facing charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

Baby Wyllow was taken to the hospital in February, and doctors said she was bruised, bloodied and had multiple arm and leg fractures, including a right arm that was "grossly" displaced.

A week before Wyllow's death, the Pima County Sheriff's Department was called to the home to do a welfare check.

According to the court documents, Wyllow's biological father requested the check after Brewer allegedly posted about injecting drugs on social media. The deputy found that Wyllow was clean and appeared to be in good health at that time.

Wyllow's condition was very different Feb. 19, the day she died at a Tucson hospital.

Brewer has claimed she was hospitalized with pneumonia from Feb. 16-18 and Gossett and Raidy were babysitting her child. Brewer said Gossett usually babysat five to six days out of the week.

Brewer and Bogdanowich both claimed Baby Wyllow had bruises on her head, bite marks and a cut between two weeks to a month before she died.

Brewer said she never reported Gossett for these injuries because she was threatened by Gossett and claimed Gossett wouldn't allow her to see Wyllow sometimes.

She also said Gossett threatened her and said she would tell police, the landlord, and the Department of Child Services if Brewer ever reported the bruises.

However, Gossett told deputies she told Brewer on several occasions to take Wyllow to the emergency room.

Deputies found a wooden pipe, digital scale and needles with unknown substances in the home. Brewer and Bogdanowich admitted to using meth on Feb. 14, less than a week before Wyllow died.

Gossett admitted to selling drugs but said she did not sell when she was taking care of the child.

About a week after her arrest of the murder and abuse charges, Brewer was arrested on several drug charges, including marijuana possession, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a controlled substance.

