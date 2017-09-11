PACC hosting National Adoption weekend event

Here is another opportunity for you to find your 'fur'ever friend, as the Pima Animal Care Center partners with Lil Bit of Love to host a PetSmart Charities National Adoption weekend event Sept. 15 - 17.

“Thanks to PetSmart Charities’ continued support, we’re able to host adoption events, like this one, which really shine a spotlight on pets in need,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, in a recent news release. “Our ability to place pets into loving homes depends heavily on the support we receive from our community and our rescue partners.”

This special event will take place from Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at two PetSmart stores - 10625 North Oracle Road and at 4374 North Oracle Road.

A wide selection of dogs will be available, including puppies and small dogs. Adoption fees will vary, and adoption fees will be waived for certain animals. All will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, micro-chipped and with a free vet visit. The standard $18 licensing fee will apply to all adult dogs.

PACC and Lil Bit of Love were able to schedule this event, thanks to a $4,000 grant from PetSmart Charities.

In addition to the dogs at its two off site adoption events, PACC will have adoptable cats at five local PetSmart stores, and adoptable dogs and cats at its shelter, 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Not able to adopt, but still want to help, visit PACC’s website to find out more on fostering, volunteering.

