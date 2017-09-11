PACC hosting National Adoption weekend event - Tucson News Now

PACC hosting National Adoption weekend event

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pima County) (Source: Pima County)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Here is another opportunity for you to find your 'fur'ever friend, as the Pima Animal Care Center partners with Lil Bit of Love to host a PetSmart Charities National Adoption weekend event Sept. 15 - 17. 

“Thanks to PetSmart Charities’ continued support, we’re able to host adoption events, like this one, which really shine a spotlight on pets in need,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, in a recent news release. “Our ability to place pets into loving homes depends heavily on the support we receive from our community and our rescue partners.”  

This special event will take place from Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at two PetSmart stores - 10625 North Oracle Road and at 4374 North Oracle Road.  

A wide selection of dogs will be available, including puppies and small dogs.  Adoption fees will vary, and adoption fees will be waived for certain animals.  All will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, micro-chipped and with a free vet visit.  The standard $18 licensing fee will apply to all adult dogs. 

PACC and Lil Bit of Love were able to schedule this event, thanks to a $4,000 grant from PetSmart Charities.  

In addition to the dogs at its two off site adoption events, PACC will have adoptable cats at five local PetSmart stores, and adoptable dogs and cats at its shelter, 4000 North Silverbell Road. 

Not able to adopt, but still want to help, visit PACC’s website to find out more on fostering, volunteering.  

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • PACC hosting National Adoption weekend event

    PACC hosting National Adoption weekend event

    Monday, September 11 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-09-11 23:02:06 GMT
    (Source: Pima County)(Source: Pima County)

    “Thanks to PetSmart Charities’ continued support, we’re able to host adoption events, like this one, which really shine a spotlight on pets in need,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, in a recent news release. “Our ability to place pets into loving homes depends heavily on the support we receive from our community and our rescue partners.”  

    “Thanks to PetSmart Charities’ continued support, we’re able to host adoption events, like this one, which really shine a spotlight on pets in need,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, in a recent news release. “Our ability to place pets into loving homes depends heavily on the support we receive from our community and our rescue partners.”  

  • Doggie duo 'Lenny and Sguiggy' look for new home - together!

    Doggie duo 'Lenny and Sguiggy' look for new home - together!

    Thursday, September 7 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-09-07 18:40:17 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-07 19:48:46 GMT
    (Source: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)(Source: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)

    They're an unlikely pair, but they're bonded besties, and they're looking for a new home, together. Meet "Lenny and Squiggy."  

    They're an unlikely pair, but they're bonded besties, and they're looking for a new home, together. Meet "Lenny and Squiggy."  

  • Share your adoption story, help make PACC’s Holiday Wishes come true

    Share your adoption story, help make PACC’s Holiday Wishes come true

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-09-07 00:30:26 GMT

    PACC pets touch the lives of their families in profound ways, and this is our community’s chance to share their stories and help even more pets in need at our shelter,” said Karen Hollish, PACC director of development and marketing.  

    PACC pets touch the lives of their families in profound ways, and this is our community’s chance to share their stories and help even more pets in need at our shelter,” said Karen Hollish, PACC director of development and marketing.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly