VA nurse advice call center expands services to SAVAHCS

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) recently adopted the VA Desert Pacific Healthcare Network (VISN 22) Nurse Advice Line as the 24/7 call center for Veterans in Southern Arizona.

A veteran can call the toll free number - 1 (877) 252-5688, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week to connect with a registered nurse who can answer routine health care questions and concerns over the phone. Veterans with a medical emergency or life threatening condition should immediately call 911.

How the VA Nurse Advice Call Center works is the veteran will first hear a pre-recorded message and then a staff member at the call center will answer the call. The staff member will ask about the nature of the call, in order to connect the veteran with the correct nurse to answer their question, or meet their health care needs.

Veterans with immediate health concerns will be directly connected to a nurse for a quick assessment to expedite care.

The Veteran will provide basic information such as name, last four of social security numbers, and a good telephone number for a return phone call. Depending on the situation, in less than 2 hours, the Veteran will receive a call from the call center to discuss their health care need, answer a question, or provide guidance.

The call center nurse will ensure the Veteran’s Primary Care Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) team is informed of the patient’s call, symptoms, and care decisions.

