VA nurse advice call center expands services to SAVAHCS

Veterans can call the toll free number 24-hours a day, 7 days a week to connect with a registered nurse who can answer routine health care questions and concerns over the phone.
There are more than 250 openings available at Banner Health's two hospitals and dozens of clinics in Tucson and they are hosting a job fair to find applicants.
Timer Caps are being sold at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide. The product is gaining exposure as a new report surfaces, showing an increase in overdose deaths this summer in Arizona.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.
