Greetings from Simonton Elementary Kindergarten Class!

Submitted by Chasity Cruz, Principal Simonton Elementary

Simonton Elementary kindergarten has gotten off to a great start! In just a few weeks, we have become a well-oiled machine of routines and procedures.

The students are eager and happy each day. They enjoy being able to participate in specials in the morning and are excited to engage in rigorous academic curriculum.

Students are learning numbers, letters, how to write their names, and diving into the deeper meaning of literature.

They, of course, enjoy every wiggle break to the fullest extent possible!

Every day the students and teachers in Simonton’s kindergarten class are eager and excited to learn and teach new things.

The students’ excitement at understanding something new is priceless and is what makes teaching a joy beyond measure.

We believe this year is going to be amazing!

