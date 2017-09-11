Local dealership issues challenge to community, will match money - Tucson News Now

Local dealership issues challenge to community, will match money donated

By Tucson News Now Staff

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Wondering how you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey? Make a donation to WorldCare and Jim Click will match it. 

The local humanitarian organization has been collecting for Harvey victims, but there is an added incentive to donate.  The Jim Click Automotive Team has agreed to match donations up to $50,000. 

When you make your donation, be sure to mention Jim Click in the donation box. 

For more on the challenge click here - https://www.worldcare.org/single-post/2017/09/05/Jim-Click-50000-Community-Challenge

More on WorldCare click HERE

