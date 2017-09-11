Locals remember September 11, 2001 - Tucson News Now

Locals remember September 11, 2001

First responders remember 9/11. (Source: Tucson News Now) First responders remember 9/11. (Source: Tucson News Now)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Tucson first responders climb 2,071 steps in memory of 9/11

    Tucson first responders climb 2,071 steps in memory of 9/11

    Monday, September 11 2017 8:49 AM EDT2017-09-11 12:49:45 GMT
    911 Tower Challenge (Source: Tucson News Now)911 Tower Challenge (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.

    Hundreds of first responders and military members will honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks by climbing 2,071 stairs for the 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Challenge.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

More than 200 people gathered at the Mountain View Retirement Village to mark the 16th anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001.

That's the day 19 terrorists hijacked four American and United airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania killing 2,996 people.

343 of those who died that day were firefighters.  Altogether, 413 who died were first responders.

On the 16th anniversary, it's thought memories have begun to fade and too many people have forgotten.

Nearly one quarter of the U.S. population were not born or were infants when the terrorist attack happened.

It's generally why first responders have taken up the call to "Never Forget." 

That was the theme built around the event at Mountain View.

"That morning, so many firefighters who were going off duty went back to their station, those who were not even on duty went to their stations, police officers called in," said Bureau Chief Karl Woolridge, of the Pima County Sheriff's Department. "And for many of them it was going to be their last call."

Throughout the Village, there were obvious signs this was about first responders, including the U.S. Border Patrol who sent a contingency. It was about remembering their brothers and sisters who died that day.

"I remember exactly where I was, exactly what I was doing," said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer. "Holding my wife who as she was in tears because she knew we lost friends."

90-year-old Robert McAndrew, a WW II Navy veteran was flying out of Logan Airport in Boston and his plane took off at almost the same time as a hijacked plane.

"We were as lucky as lucky could be," he said.

About ten minutes into the flight, the captain told the passengers, they could turn around and head back to Logan. But a few minutes later, the plane was told to continue to its destination in Germany.

McAndrew feels the event has changed the world forever.

"There is no way we will return to what we were," he said. "It's a different world altogether."

But the task is to pass on the pain and emotion of that day to the next generation.

Tim Nelson, a former Marine, who was stationed in Virginia at the time of the attack, says that is the challenge.

"I have five children myself and they know about it," he said. "But I go the extra step."

On this day, around the dinner table, they will talk about why the day is important.

"I hope other parents do it too," Nelson said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Monday, September 11 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-09-12 02:48:03 GMT
    Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

  • breaking

    Tucson Fire crews responding to east side building fire

    Tucson Fire crews responding to east side building fire

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-09-12 01:41:36 GMT
    Smoke from building. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)Smoke from building. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

    Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are working a building fire in the 8500 block of Speedway, near Camino Seco.  

    Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are working a building fire in the 8500 block of Speedway, near Camino Seco.  

  • Human smuggling attempts stopped by BP agents

    Human smuggling attempts stopped by BP agents

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-09-12 01:20:00 GMT
    Men hidden under floorboards of Dodge Caravan. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Men hidden under floorboards of Dodge Caravan. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    Three men were found hidden under the floorboards of a van, while two more were found in a separate car at an I-19 immigration checkpoint over the weekend, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. 

    Three men were found hidden under the floorboards of a van, while two more were found in a separate car at an I-19 immigration checkpoint over the weekend, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly