BBB: Con artists moving to Facebook Messenger

Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call.
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are working a building fire in the 8500 block of Speedway, near Camino Seco.
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are working a building fire in the 8500 block of Speedway, near Camino Seco.
Three men were found hidden under the floorboards of a van, while two more were found in a separate car at an I-19 immigration checkpoint over the weekend, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
Three men were found hidden under the floorboards of a van, while two more were found in a separate car at an I-19 immigration checkpoint over the weekend, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
More than 200 people gathered at the Mountain View Retirement Village to mark the 16th anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001.
More than 200 people gathered at the Mountain View Retirement Village to mark the 16th anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001.
According to a Rural Metro Fire Department news release, Captain Scott Ferguson had a heart attack that left him in critical condition, he faced a trying recovery and unfortunately passed away on Friday night, Sept. 8.
According to a Rural Metro Fire Department news release, Captain Scott Ferguson had a heart attack that left him in critical condition, he faced a trying recovery and unfortunately passed away on Friday night, Sept. 8.
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
A group of eight southwest Ohio residents remain trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area earlier this week.
A group of eight southwest Ohio residents remain trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area earlier this week.
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.