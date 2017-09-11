Human smuggling attempts stopped by BP agents

Men found in trunk of car. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Men hidden under floorboards of Dodge Caravan. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Men hidden under floorboards of Dodge Caravan. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Two separate smuggling attempts were stopped over the weekend at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

On Friday night, Sept. 8, Border Patrol agents stopped a 2008 Dodge Caravan for a secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents discovered three adult males, Mexican nationals hidden under the van's floorboard.

A second smuggling attempt was stopped on Sunday, Sept. 10 after BP agents pulled a 2005 Nissan Maxima for secondary inspection.

According to the release, agents discovered two men, Mexican nationals inside the trunk.

The drivers of both cars, a 55-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both U.S. citizens were arrested and are facing smuggling charges. The five men, ranging in age from 21 to 35 years old are being processed for immigration violations. Both vehicles have also been seized.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.