Tucson Fire crews responding to east side building fire - Tucson News Now

breaking

Tucson Fire crews responding to east side building fire

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Smoke from building. (Source: Tucson Fire Department) Smoke from building. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are working a building fire in the 8500 block of East Speedway, near Camino Seco. 

No further details are known at this time. 

Stay with Tucson News Now for updates. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Monday, September 11 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-09-12 02:48:03 GMT
    Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

  • breaking

    Tucson Fire crews responding to east side building fire

    Tucson Fire crews responding to east side building fire

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-09-12 01:41:36 GMT
    Smoke from building. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)Smoke from building. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

    Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are working a building fire in the 8500 block of Speedway, near Camino Seco.  

    Crews with the Tucson Fire Department are working a building fire in the 8500 block of Speedway, near Camino Seco.  

  • Human smuggling attempts stopped by BP agents

    Human smuggling attempts stopped by BP agents

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-09-12 01:20:00 GMT
    Men hidden under floorboards of Dodge Caravan. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Men hidden under floorboards of Dodge Caravan. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    Three men were found hidden under the floorboards of a van, while two more were found in a separate car at an I-19 immigration checkpoint over the weekend, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. 

    Three men were found hidden under the floorboards of a van, while two more were found in a separate car at an I-19 immigration checkpoint over the weekend, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly