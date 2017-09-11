Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in a burglary and assault in San Manuel on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. According to PCSO the homeowner woke up to find an intruder in his kitchen, who proceeded to attack the man with a screwdriver before running from the home.

Surveillance footage shows a white male with tattoos on his neck and both arms, using a screwdriver to break into the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.