Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault

Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
SAN MANUEL, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in a burglary and assault in San Manuel on Sunday, Sept. 10. 

Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. According to PCSO the homeowner woke up to find an intruder in his kitchen, who proceeded to attack the man with a screwdriver before running from the home. 

Surveillance footage shows a white male with tattoos on his neck and both arms, using a screwdriver to break into the home. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 866-5111.

