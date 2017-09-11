Dragoon Brewing Company wins AZ Pure Water Brew Challenge - Tucson News Now

Dragoon Brewing Company wins AZ Pure Water Brew Challenge

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Pima County)
(Source: Dragoon Brewing Company)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Winners in Arizona's Pure Water Brew Challenge have been announced, according to a news release from Pima County. 

The winning brew comes from the Dragoon Brewing Company and its Clear Water Pilsner, was announced on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the 32nd WateReuse Symposium in Phoenix, with Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company's Pure Water Double IPA as a close runner up.  Fan favorite was Crooked Tooth Brewing Company's Tamarind Sour Brown.  

“We couldn't be happier having partnered with the dedicated craft brewers across the state who are just as passionate about water as we are,” said Dr. Channah Rock, AZ Pure Water team member, in a news release. “Their participation in the project is the reason that we are successful today in our efforts to educate the public on the value of water recycling and purification.” 

Pima County's Southwest Water Campus team, including representatives from the Pima Co. Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department threw out the challenge to create a recycled water brew.  In part due to a $302,500 grant from the New Arizona Prize: Water Innovation Challenge.  

26 Arizona brewers from Tucson, Yuma, Prescott, Flagstaff, Sedona and the Phoenix area competed to see who could craft the "best-tasting beer" using purified, recycled community wastewater.  

A group of sanctioned professional judges from the Beer Judge Certification Program, along with a group of special guest judges, rated the entries in an anonymous judging event held Sept. 9 at Mr. Beer in Tucson. 

Brewers crafted their specialties using recycled water, which underwent a rigorously-tested five-step purification process inside AZ Pure Water’s mobile advanced water purification truck. The process removed all contaminants, including pharmaceuticals, viruses, bacteria, and organic compounds, leaving only pure water that met federal and state safe drinking water standards.

To carry out the competition, the AZ Pure Water team treated more than 80,000 gallons of recycled community wastewater and traveled more than 2,800 miles educating thousands of Arizonans on the technology used to create recycled water. 

Those who haven’t tried the beers made with recycled water and want to, can visit participating brewers to see if they’re on tap. Dragoon plans to release its prize-winning brew Sept. 16.

For more information on the AZ Pure Water Brew Challenge, visit azpurewaterbrew.org.

