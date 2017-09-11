Sunnyside High School Student Council donates to Hurricane Harve - Tucson News Now

Sunnyside High School Student Council donates to Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Check for Hurricane Harvey Relief (Source: Sunnyside High School) Check for Hurricane Harvey Relief (Source: Sunnyside High School)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Sunnyside High School Student Council donated $1,150 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief, according to SUSD advisor Sue Latta. 

