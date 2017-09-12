String of burglaries reported in Corona de Tucson and Vail area

Robert Peters caught the suspect stealing his radio and a baseball cap from his unlocked car early Saturday morning in Corona de Tucson.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call.
Three men were found hidden under the floorboards of a van, while two more were found in a separate car at an I-19 immigration checkpoint over the weekend, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
Charges have been dropped against one of the suspects from a disturbing case of child abuse that ended with the death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl.
Sierra Vista police say the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the 5100 block of East Highway 90.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
