String of burglaries reported in Corona de Tucson and Vail area

The Pima County Sheriffs Department received seven reports on Sunday, Sept. 10 of thieves stealing from cars in the Vail area.

They also responded to a similar call in Corona De Tucson.

PCSD said in many of these cases, the cars were unlocked.

Robert Peters caught the suspect stealing his radio and a baseball cap from his unlocked car early Saturday morning in Corona de Tucson.

In the video, you can see a man opening the car door and getting in. About three minutes later, he gets out, picks up the rest of his bags and leaves.

(Video source: Robert Peters)

The footage shows this happened early Saturday morning, but Peters said he didn't notice until he and his wife got into his car in the afternoon.

"When she put my key in my phone didn't connect to my radio which it usually does. It gives me a notification. I looked down, and that's when I noticed my radio was gone," Peters said.

Peters said he installed security cameras outside his home about three years ago after hearing about break-ins in the Rita Ranch area.

"I told my wife, eventually something like that is going to start coming down here. So let me get the cameras up," he said.

He said he's glad he put the cameras in.

Peters said he'll lock his car from now on and keep an closer eye on the neighborhood for any suspicious activity.

PCSD reminds everyone that criminals are looking for quick and easy crimes so it's important to keep car doors locked at all times.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.