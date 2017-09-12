ADOT: Southbound I-19 down to one lane for shoulder repair

Drivers who use southbound Interstate 19 should plan on restrictions for the next three days, according to a release from the Arizona Department of Transportation, to repair the shoulder near San Xavier Road.

According to ADOT, southbound I-19 will be restricted to one lane, as the left lane will be closed beginning at milepost 56 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Thursday, Sept. 14.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Lane restriction scheduled on Interstate 19 and San Xavier Road in #Tucson: https://t.co/BbNbZvLB7p pic.twitter.com/1jbrpMhmAf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 12, 2017

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

