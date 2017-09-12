Marana officer, FDNY veteran, reflects on 9/11

A Marana Police Department officer went to reminisce and reflect in New York on this 16th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. Dan Rowan was once a FDNY firefighter.
Robert Peters caught the suspect stealing his radio and a baseball cap from his unlocked car early Saturday morning in Corona de Tucson.
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to several 911 calls about smoke coming from a building in the 1000 block of North Huntington Park, near Speedway and Camino Seco.
Drivers who use southbound Interstate 19 should plan on restrictions for the next three days, according to a release from the Arizona Department of Transportation, to repair the shoulder near San Xavier Road.
The winning brew comes from the Dragoon Brewing Company and its Clear Water Pilsner, was announced on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the 32nd WateReuse Symposium in Phoenix.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
