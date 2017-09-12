One dead in rollover crash, River Rd. shutdown

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
The Tucson Police Department said westbound River Road is closed between First Avenue and Via Entrada due to a crash. TPD expects the closure to last through 7 a.m. Drivers can use Skyline and Ina Rd. as alternates.
A Marana Police Department officer went to reminisce and reflect in New York on this 16th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. Dan Rowan was once a FDNY firefighter.
Robert Peters caught the suspect stealing his radio and a baseball cap from his unlocked car early Saturday morning in Corona de Tucson.
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to several 911 calls about smoke coming from a building in the 1000 block of North Huntington Park, near Speedway and Camino Seco.
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office said they were called to a weather-related death on Monday.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
