One dead in rollover crash, River Rd. shutdown - Tucson News Now

One dead in rollover crash, River Rd. shutdown

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department said River Road is closed in both directions between 1st Avenue and Via Entrada after a fatal rollover crash.

Sgt. Pete Dugan said the call came in just after 3 a.m. Tuesday Sep. 12. The crash is a single vehicle rollover. The driver is an adult male. No passengers were in the vehicle.

TPD expects the closure to last for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers can use Skyline Drive and Ina Rd. as alternates.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

    TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-09-12 13:00:37 GMT
    View of downtown Tucson (Source: Public Domain)View of downtown Tucson (Source: Public Domain)

    Good morning!  We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

    Good morning!  We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

  • One dead in rollover crash, River Rd. shutdown

    One dead in rollover crash, River Rd. shutdown

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:32 AM EDT2017-09-12 12:32:21 GMT

    The Tucson Police Department said westbound River Road is closed between First Avenue and Via Entrada due to a crash. TPD expects the closure to last through 7 a.m. Drivers can use Skyline and Ina Rd. as alternates. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

    The Tucson Police Department said westbound River Road is closed between First Avenue and Via Entrada due to a crash. TPD expects the closure to last through 7 a.m. Drivers can use Skyline and Ina Rd. as alternates. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Marana officer, FDNY veteran, reflects on 9/11

    Marana officer, FDNY veteran, reflects on 9/11

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-09-12 05:03:58 GMT
    Dan Rowan (Source: Facebook/Troy Case)Dan Rowan (Source: Facebook/Troy Case)

    A Marana Police Department officer went to reminisce and reflect in New York on this 16th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. Dan Rowan was once a FDNY firefighter.

    A Marana Police Department officer went to reminisce and reflect in New York on this 16th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. Dan Rowan was once a FDNY firefighter.

    •   
Powered by Frankly