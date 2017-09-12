One dead in rollover crash, River Rd. shutdown

The Tucson Police Department said River Road is closed in both directions between 1st Avenue and Via Entrada after a fatal rollover crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT ??: Westbound River Rd will be closed from Campbell to Via Entrada for the next few hours due to a fatal vehicle collision. pic.twitter.com/K8UgHrjR5I — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) September 12, 2017

Sgt. Pete Dugan said the call came in just after 3 a.m. Tuesday Sep. 12. The crash is a single vehicle rollover. The driver is an adult male. No passengers were in the vehicle.

TPD expects the closure to last for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers can use Skyline Drive and Ina Rd. as alternates.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.