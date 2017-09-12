TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. One dead in rollover crash, River Rd. shutdown

The Tucson Police Department said River Road is closed in both directions between 1st Avenue and Via Entrada after a fatal rollover crash.

Sgt. Pete Dugan said the call came in just after 3 a.m. Tuesday Sep. 12. The crash is a single vehicle rollover. The driver is an adult male. No passengers were in the vehicle.

TPD expects the closure to last for several hours.

2. Charges dropped against suspect in death of Baby Wyllow

Charges have been dropped against one of the suspects from a disturbing case of child abuse that ended with the death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl.

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirmed charges of murder and felony child abuse have been dropped against Brianna Raidy.

Raidy and three others were arrested in March 2017 in connection with the death of Baby Wyllow.

Investigators said Baby Wyllow died from an infection brought on by blunt force injuries. She was also malnourished, which was listed as a serious contributing factor in her death.

3. String of burglaries reported in Corona de Tucson and Vail area

The Pima County Sheriffs Department received seven reports on Sunday, Sept. 10 of thieves stealing from cars in the Vail area.

They also responded to a similar call in Corona De Tucson.

PCSD said in many of these cases, the cars were unlocked.

PCSD reminds everyone that criminals are looking for quick and easy crimes so it's important to keep car doors locked at all times.

HAPPENING TODAY

The Pima County Consolidated Justice Court on Stone Avenue is holding another warrant resolution today from 4 to 7 p.m.

Warrant resolution is for minor offences.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also set up an appointment.

If you can make it today, there will be at least two more warrant resolution courts before the end of the year.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will be mostly sunny and hot with highs near 104 degrees.

The record high for today is 105 degrees. That record was set in 1943.

