TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The westbound lanes of River Road are closed between 1st Avenue and Via Entrada while Tucson police investigate a fatal rollover.
Wondering how you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey? Make a donation to WorldCare and Jim Click will match it.
More than 200 people gathered at the Mountain View Retirement Village to mark the 16th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
A Marana Police Department officer went to reminisce and reflect in New York on this 16th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. Dan Rowan was once a FDNY firefighter.
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
Hurricane Jose is heading east, but forecasters said the hurricane will loop back around and head west by the end of the week.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
