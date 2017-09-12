Sen. McCain to continue treatments, keep working

Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on Irma
Arizona's John McCain will continue to receive targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatments while maintaining a regular work schedule in the Senate.
