Tucson family locates loved one who went missing on trip through Miami

The mother lion and her two yearlings were spotted in a wash near Rattlesnake Trail, which is roughly a quarter of a mile from the road that trams travel every hour in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.
The mother lion and her two yearlings were spotted in a wash near Rattlesnake Trail, which is roughly a quarter of a mile from the road that trams travel every hour in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.
According to Tucson police, 26-year-old Michael Herrera, the sole occupant in the car, died at the scene.
According to Tucson police, 26-year-old Michael Herrera, the sole occupant in the car, died at the scene.
73-year-old Jorge Alexander Barcelo Griffin will get to complete his trip home to the Dominican Republic on Thursday.
73-year-old Jorge Alexander Barcelo Griffin will get to complete his trip home to the Dominican Republic on Thursday.
Arizona's John McCain will continue to receive targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatments while maintaining a regular work schedule in the Senate.
Arizona's John McCain will continue to receive targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatments while maintaining a regular work schedule in the Senate.
A group is back in Tucson after spending some time in Texas helping pets affected by Harvey.They dropped off items that charities like Cody’s Friends collected from the community.
A group is back in Tucson after spending some time in Texas helping pets affected by Harvey. They dropped off items that charities like Cody’s Friends collected from the community.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.
Will we ever be forced to bring back the draft? It’s something all families should be talking about because more military leaders say if we go to war, it's highly likely we would have to reinstate the draft to respond.
Will we ever be forced to bring back the draft? It’s something all families should be talking about because more military leaders say if we go to war, it's highly likely we would have to reinstate the draft to respond.