Tucson family locates loved one who went missing on trip through - Tucson News Now

Tucson family locates loved one who went missing on trip through Miami

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Jorge Alexander Barcelo Griffin (in hat) was found by a member of his family in the Miami airport. (Source: Patty Barcelo) Jorge Alexander Barcelo Griffin (in hat) was found by a member of his family in the Miami airport. (Source: Patty Barcelo)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson family that was frantically trying to locate a loved one lost, they assumed, in hurricane-ravaged Miami received good news on Tuesday.

According to a text from Patty Barcelo, they have heard from her father-in-law, 73-year-old Jorge Alexander Barcelo Griffin. He had not been heard from since Thursday, Sept. 7. They knew he had made it as far as Miami on his trip home to the Dominican Republic.

Barcelo said they found out Tuesday that he had been with a group of airline passengers who went to a school for shelter as Hurricane Irma approached Florida. They were allowed to leave the shelter on Monday. 

They gathered money for a taxi back to the airport. A cousin in Barcelo Griffin's family found him at the airport in Miami and brought him to his Fort Lauderdale, FL, home.

Barcelo Griffin will fly to Santo Domingo on Thursday.

